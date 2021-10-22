Decatur Eisenhower's determined rally upends Springfield Lanphier 18-7

Decatur Eisenhower shook off a slow start and pulled away for an 18-7 win over Springfield Lanphier at Decatur Eisenhower High on October 22 in Illinois football action.
The Lions authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Panthers 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 7-6 at intermission.
Decatur Eisenhower broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-7 lead over Springfield Lanphier.
