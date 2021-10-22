 Skip to main content
Decatur Eisenhower's determined rally upends Springfield Lanphier 18-7

Decatur Eisenhower shook off a slow start and pulled away for an 18-7 win over Springfield Lanphier at Decatur Eisenhower High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The Lions authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Panthers 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 7-6 at intermission.

Decatur Eisenhower broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-7 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

Recently on October 8 , Decatur Eisenhower squared up on Normal University in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

