Decatur Lutheran darts by Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in easy victory 66-19

Decatur Lutheran put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran for a 66-19 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.