Decatur Lutheran earns stressful win over Milledgeville 58-56

Decatur Lutheran could finally catch its breath after a close call against Milledgeville in a 58-56 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.
Recently on September 10 , Decatur Lutheran squared off with Martinsville in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.