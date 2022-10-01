Decatur Lutheran manhandles Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 48-18

Decatur Lutheran controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-18 win against Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on September 17, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Farmer City Blue Ridge in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.