Decatur MacArthur claims gritty victory against Normal University 14-9

Decatur MacArthur eventually plied victory away from Normal University 14-9 during this Illinois football game.
Normal University showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur as the first quarter ended.
The Pioneers took a 9-6 lead over the Generals heading to the halftime locker room.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
It took an 8-0 rally, but the Generals were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
