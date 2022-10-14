Decatur MacArthur claims gritty victory against Normal University 14-9

Decatur MacArthur eventually plied victory away from Normal University 14-9 during this Illinois football game.

Normal University showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers took a 9-6 lead over the Generals heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Generals were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.