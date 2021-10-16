Decatur MacArthur squeezes past Springfield 42-34

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Decatur MacArthur passed in a 42-34 victory at Springfield's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Generals drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over the Senators after the first quarter.
Decatur MacArthur fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at Springfield's expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Generals chalked up this decision in spite of the Senators' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
