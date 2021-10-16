Decatur MacArthur squeezes past Springfield 42-34

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Decatur MacArthur passed in a 42-34 victory at Springfield's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Generals drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over the Senators after the first quarter.

Decatur MacArthur fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at Springfield's expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Generals chalked up this decision in spite of the Senators' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.