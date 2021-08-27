Decatur MacArthur triumphs in strong showing over Normal University 50-9

Decatur MacArthur offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Normal University with an all-around effort during this 50-9 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.
Decatur MacArthur's force showed as it carried a 42-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
Decatur MacArthur's offense struck to a 32-9 lead over Normal University at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.