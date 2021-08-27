 Skip to main content
Decatur MacArthur triumphs in strong showing over Normal University 50-9

Decatur MacArthur offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Normal University with an all-around effort during this 50-9 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Decatur MacArthur's force showed as it carried a 42-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

Decatur MacArthur's offense struck to a 32-9 lead over Normal University at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream

