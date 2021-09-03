Decatur St. Teresa baffles Belleville Althoff Catholic 55-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Decatur St. Teresa shutout Belleville Althoff Catholic 55-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Bulldogs pulled ahead in front of the Crusaders 47-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense pulled ahead to a 28-0 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

The Bulldogs opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.

