Decatur St. Teresa blazes victory trail past Effingham 42-7

Decatur St. Teresa took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Effingham 42-7 in Illinois high school football action on August 27.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense struck to a 35-0 lead over Effingham at the intermission.

The Bulldogs opened with a 28-0 advantage over the Flaming Hearts through the first quarter.

