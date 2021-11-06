Decatur St. Teresa blazes victory trail past Vandalia 68-14

Decatur St. Teresa jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 68-14 win over Vandalia in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 34-14 lead over the Vandals.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
Recently on October 22 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Warrensburg-Latham in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
