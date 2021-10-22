Decatur St. Teresa blazes victory trail past Warrensburg-Latham 55-7

Decatur St. Teresa broke out to an early lead and topped Warrensburg-Latham 55-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on October 8 , Warrensburg-Latham squared up on Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa's offense stormed to a 48-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham at the intermission.
The Bulldogs' control showed as they carried a 55-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.