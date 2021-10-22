Decatur St. Teresa blazes victory trail past Warrensburg-Latham 55-7

Decatur St. Teresa broke out to an early lead and topped Warrensburg-Latham 55-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense stormed to a 48-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham at the intermission.

The Bulldogs' control showed as they carried a 55-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

