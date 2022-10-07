Decatur St. Teresa catches fast wind, sails away from Tuscola 38-7

Decatur St. Teresa shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Tuscola 38-7 at Decatur St. Teresa High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Decatur St. Teresa charged in front of Tuscola 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.