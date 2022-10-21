Decatur St. Teresa dominates early, rolls past Warrensburg-Latham 53-6

Decatur St. Teresa offered a model for success with a convincing 53-6 victory over Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 20-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.
The Bulldogs opened a towering 47-0 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Bulldogs and the Cardinals each scored in the fourth quarter.
