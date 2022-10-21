 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa dominates early, rolls past Warrensburg-Latham 53-6

Decatur St. Teresa offered a model for success with a convincing 53-6 victory over Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 20-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

The Bulldogs opened a towering 47-0 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Bulldogs and the Cardinals each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Warrensburg-Latham squared off with October 22, 2021 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School last season.

In recent action on October 7, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Clinton and Decatur St Teresa took on Tuscola on October 7 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

