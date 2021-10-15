Decatur St. Teresa drums Shelbyville in sound fashion 42-6

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Decatur St. Teresa turned out the lights on Shelbyville 42-6 on October 15 in Illinois football.
Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Shelbyville after the first quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over Shelbyville at halftime.
The Bulldogs enjoyed an immense margin over the Rams with a 29-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
