Decatur St. Teresa drums Shelbyville in sound fashion 42-6

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Decatur St. Teresa turned out the lights on Shelbyville 42-6 on October 15 in Illinois football.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Shelbyville after the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over Shelbyville at halftime.

The Bulldogs enjoyed an immense margin over the Rams with a 29-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Shelbyville squared up on Macon Meridian in a football game . Click here for a recap

