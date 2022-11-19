Decatur St. Teresa emerges from hole to defeat Johnston City 39-15

After getting off to a slow start, Decatur St. Teresa found its fuel late to propel past Johnston City in a 39-15 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Johnston City, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Decatur St. Teresa through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 20-7 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa roared to a 33-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.