Decatur St. Teresa hammers Flora into submission 62-7

Flora had no answers as Decatur St. Teresa roared to a 62-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

Recently on October 15 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Shelbyville in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Bulldogs opened with a 12-7 advantage over the Wolves through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense breathed fire to a 34-7 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa's force showed as it carried a 55-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

