Decatur St. Teresa hammers Flora into submission 62-7

Flora had no answers as Decatur St. Teresa roared to a 62-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.
The Bulldogs opened with a 12-7 advantage over the Wolves through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense breathed fire to a 34-7 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.
Decatur St. Teresa's force showed as it carried a 55-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
