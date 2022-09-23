 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa hits passing gear early to lap Clinton 49-7

Decatur St. Teresa scored early and often in a 49-7 win over Clinton for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped in front of Clinton 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Decatur St. Teresa charged to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

In recent action on September 9, Clinton faced off against Shelbyville and Decatur St Teresa took on Moweaqua Central A&M on September 9 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

