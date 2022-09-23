Decatur St. Teresa hits passing gear early to lap Clinton 49-7

Decatur St. Teresa scored early and often in a 49-7 win over Clinton for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.
Decatur St. Teresa jumped in front of Clinton 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Decatur St. Teresa charged to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Maroons tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
