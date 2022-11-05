 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur St. Teresa rains down on Athens 59-33

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-33 win against Athens in Illinois high school football action on November 5.

Tough to find an edge early, Decatur St. Teresa and Athens fashioned a 21-21 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 29-21 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa breathed fire to a 53-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 6-0 in the last stanza.

In recent action on October 21, Athens faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur St Teresa took on Warrensburg-Latham on October 21 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News