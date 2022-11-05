Decatur St. Teresa rains down on Athens 59-33

Decatur St. Teresa controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-33 win against Athens in Illinois high school football action on November 5.

Tough to find an edge early, Decatur St. Teresa and Athens fashioned a 21-21 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 29-21 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa breathed fire to a 53-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 6-0 in the last stanza.