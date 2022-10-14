 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa rallies to rock Shelbyville 41-14

Shelbyville tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Decatur St. Teresa rebounded for a 41-14 victory on Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The last time Decatur St Teresa and Shelbyville played in a 42-6 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 30, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op and Shelbyville took on Macon Meridian on September 30 at Macon Meridian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

