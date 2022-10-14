Decatur St. Teresa rallies to rock Shelbyville 41-14

Shelbyville tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Decatur St. Teresa rebounded for a 41-14 victory on Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The last time Decatur St Teresa and Shelbyville played in a 42-6 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op and Shelbyville took on Macon Meridian on September 30 at Macon Meridian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
