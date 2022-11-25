Decatur St. Teresa snatches victory over Downs Tri-Valley 29-22

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Decatur St. Teresa chalked up in tripping Downs Tri-Valley 29-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Downs Tri-Valley, as it began with a 2-0 edge over Decatur St. Teresa through the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Downs Tri-Valley 23-14 going into the final quarter.
The Vikings narrowed the gap 8-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Recently on November 12, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Pana in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.