Decatur St. Teresa snatches victory over Downs Tri-Valley 29-22

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Decatur St. Teresa chalked up in tripping Downs Tri-Valley 29-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Downs Tri-Valley, as it began with a 2-0 edge over Decatur St. Teresa through the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Downs Tri-Valley 23-14 going into the final quarter.

The Vikings narrowed the gap 8-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on November 12, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Pana in a football game. For more, click here.

