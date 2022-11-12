Decatur St. Teresa thumps Pana in punishing decision 37-12

Decatur St. Teresa's river of points eventually washed away Pana in a 37-12 cavalcade in Illinois high school football action on November 12.

The Bulldogs' offense moved in front for a 22-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa thundered to a 37-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Bulldogs and the Panthers were both scoreless.