Decatur St. Teresa thumps Pana in punishing decision 37-12

Decatur St. Teresa's river of points eventually washed away Pana in a 37-12 cavalcade in Illinois high school football action on November 12.
The Bulldogs' offense moved in front for a 22-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Decatur St. Teresa thundered to a 37-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Bulldogs and the Panthers were both scoreless.
In recent action on October 29, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Chester and Pana took on Auburn on October 28 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.
