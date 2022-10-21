Defensive dominance: Troy Triad stymies Lincoln 28-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Troy Triad stopped Lincoln to the tune of a 28-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
The first quarter gave Troy Triad a 6-0 lead over Lincoln.
The Knights registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Railsplitters.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Railsplitters 7-0 in the last stanza.
