Denied; Crete-Monee blunts Chatham Glenwood 51-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Crete-Monee's 51-0 beating of Chatham Glenwood in Illinois high school football action on October 30.
The Warriors opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.
Crete-Monee's offense stormed to a 30-0 lead over Chatham Glenwood at halftime.
The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
