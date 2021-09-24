Denied; Decatur MacArthur blunts Springfield Lanphier 46-0

Decatur MacArthur corralled Springfield Lanphier's offense and never let go to fuel a 46-0 victory on September 24 in Illinois football.

The Generals opened with a 13-0 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.

Decatur MacArthur's offense stormed to a 40-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

