Denied; Decatur MacArthur blunts Springfield Lanphier 46-0

Decatur MacArthur corralled Springfield Lanphier's offense and never let go to fuel a 46-0 victory on September 24 in Illinois football.
The Generals opened with a 13-0 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.
Decatur MacArthur's offense stormed to a 40-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the intermission.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier took on Normal University on September 10 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.
