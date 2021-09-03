Destination, victory: Carrollton tops Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-8

Carrollton stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 54-8 win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.
The Hawks' rule showed as they carried a 54-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Hawks' offense breathed fire to a 33-8 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.
Carrollton moved in front of Jacksonville Routt Catholic 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
