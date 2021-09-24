Destination, victory: Eureka tops Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29-7

Eureka dominated from start to finish in a resounding 29-7 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during this Illinois football game.
The Hornets opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
