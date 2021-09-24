 Skip to main content
Destination, victory: Eureka tops Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29-7

Eureka dominated from start to finish in a resounding 29-7 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during this Illinois football game.

Recently on September 10 , Eureka squared up on Heyworth in a football game . For more, click here.

The Hornets opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

