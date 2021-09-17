Destination, victory: Virden North Mac tops New Berlin 40-6

Virden North Mac broke out to an early lead and topped New Berlin 40-6 in Illinois high school football action on September 17.
Virden North Mac thundered in front of New Berlin 24-6 to begin the second quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
Recently on September 3 , New Berlin squared up on Auburn in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
