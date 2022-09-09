Dominant defense: Pana stifles Gillespie 47-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Pana bottled Gillespie 47-0 on September 9 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Pana a 14-0 lead over Gillespie.
The Panthers opened a lopsided 28-0 gap over the Miners at the intermission.
Pana steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
The last time Pana and Gillespie played in a 44-13 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.