 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Dominant defense: Pana stifles Gillespie 47-0

  • 0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Pana bottled Gillespie 47-0 on September 9 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Pana a 14-0 lead over Gillespie.

The Panthers opened a lopsided 28-0 gap over the Miners at the intermission.

Pana steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Pana and Gillespie played in a 44-13 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News