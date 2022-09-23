Dominant defense: Villa Grove stifles Argenta-Oreana 42-0

No worries, Villa Grove's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 42-0 shutout of Argenta-Oreana in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove a 14-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.

Villa Grove struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Bombers were both scoreless.