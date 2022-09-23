 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominant defense: Villa Grove stifles Argenta-Oreana 42-0

No worries, Villa Grove's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 42-0 shutout of Argenta-Oreana in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove a 14-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.

Villa Grove struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Bombers were both scoreless.

In recent action on September 9, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arcola and Villa Grove took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on September 9 at Villa Grove High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

