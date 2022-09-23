Dominant defense: Villa Grove stifles Argenta-Oreana 42-0

No worries, Villa Grove's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 42-0 shutout of Argenta-Oreana in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Villa Grove a 14-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.
Villa Grove struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Bombers were both scoreless.
In recent action on September 9, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arcola and Villa Grove took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on September 9 at Villa Grove High School. For more, click here.
