Don't call it a comeback: Decatur Lutheran overtakes Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in showstopper 54-40

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op's advantage forced Decatur Lutheran to dig down, but it did to earn a 54-40 win Friday for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Decatur Lutheran at the end of the first quarter.

The Bearcats got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning an 18-6 margin over the Lions at intermission.

Decatur Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-34 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-6 final quarter, too.