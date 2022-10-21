 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don't call it a comeback: Decatur Lutheran overtakes Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in showstopper 54-40

  • 0

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op's advantage forced Decatur Lutheran to dig down, but it did to earn a 54-40 win Friday for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Decatur Lutheran at the end of the first quarter.

The Bearcats got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning an 18-6 margin over the Lions at intermission.

Decatur Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-34 lead over Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-6 final quarter, too.

Last season, Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op and Decatur Lutheran squared off with October 23, 2021 at Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op last season. For more, click here.

Recently on October 7, Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op squared off with Champaign St. Thomas More in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

