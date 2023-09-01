Downs Tri-Valley pushed past Clinton for a 34-14 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Vikings' offense pulled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Maroons rallied with a 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Vikings prevailed.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.