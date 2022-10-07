Downs Tri-Valley engineers impressive victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Downs Tri-Valley's 60-14 throttling of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on October 7 in Illinois football.
The last time Downs Tri-Valley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 35-8 game on October 8, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Eureka and Downs Tri-Valley took on Heyworth on September 23 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap
