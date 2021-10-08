Downs Tri-Valley soars over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35-8

Downs Tri-Valley showered the scoreboard with points to drown Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Eureka on September 24 at Eureka High School. Click here for a recap
