Dunlap blazes victory trail past Canton 48-6

Dunlap stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 48-6 win over Canton on October 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave the Eagles a 21-0 lead over the Little Giants.

The Eagles' offense stormed to a 35-0 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

