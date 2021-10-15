 Skip to main content
Dunlap blazes victory trail past Canton 48-6

Dunlap stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 48-6 win over Canton on October 15 in Illinois football action.

Recently on October 1 , Canton squared up on Bartonville Limestone in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Eagles a 21-0 lead over the Little Giants.

The Eagles' offense stormed to a 35-0 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

