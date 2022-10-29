Early offense pushes Belleville Althoff Catholic past Shelbyville 38-34

Belleville Althoff Catholic made a quick edge stand up in a 38-34 victory against Shelbyville on October 29 in Illinois football action.
Belleville Althoff Catholic opened with a 31-8 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Shelbyville moved ahead of Belleville Althoff Catholic 34-31 to start the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rams.
