Early offense pushes Belleville Althoff Catholic past Shelbyville 38-34

Belleville Althoff Catholic made a quick edge stand up in a 38-34 victory against Shelbyville on October 29 in Illinois football action.

Belleville Althoff Catholic opened with a 31-8 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Shelbyville moved ahead of Belleville Althoff Catholic 34-31 to start the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rams.