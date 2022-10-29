 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early offense pushes Belleville Althoff Catholic past Shelbyville 38-34

Belleville Althoff Catholic made a quick edge stand up in a 38-34 victory against Shelbyville on October 29 in Illinois football action.

Belleville Althoff Catholic opened with a 31-8 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Shelbyville moved ahead of Belleville Althoff Catholic 34-31 to start the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rams.

Recently on October 14, Shelbyville squared off with Decatur St Teresa in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

