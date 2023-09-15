East Peoria topped Canton 25-20 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

East Peoria jumped in front of Canton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Giants showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7.

East Peoria darted to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Giants enjoyed a 13-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Canton and East Peoria played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Canton squared off with Coal City in a football game.

