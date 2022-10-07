Effingham baffles Lincoln 47-0

Effingham didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lincoln's attack in a virtuoso 47-0 performance at Lincoln High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Effingham a 14-0 lead over Lincoln.

The Flaming Hearts opened a lopsided 27-0 gap over the Railsplitters at the intermission.

Effingham breathed fire to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flaming Hearts' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.