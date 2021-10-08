Effingham cancels check from Lincoln 34-22

Effingham handed Lincoln a tough 34-22 loss in Illinois high school football action on October 8.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Flaming Hearts' offense moved to a 21-8 lead over the Railsplitters at halftime.
The Flaming Hearts' leg-up showed as they carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Effingham faced off against Taylorville and Lincoln took on Mt Zion on September 24 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap
