 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Effingham cancels check from Lincoln 34-22

  • 0

Effingham handed Lincoln a tough 34-22 loss in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Flaming Hearts' offense moved to a 21-8 lead over the Railsplitters at halftime.

The Flaming Hearts' leg-up showed as they carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 24, Effingham faced off against Taylorville and Lincoln took on Mt Zion on September 24 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News