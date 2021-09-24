Effingham outlasts Taylorville 27-7

Effingham trucked Taylorville on the road to a 27-7 victory in Illinois high school football on September 24.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Flaming Hearts registered a 6-0 advantage at intermission over the Tornadoes.

The Flaming Hearts took charge in front of the Tornadoes 20-0 going into the fourth quarter.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 27-7 tie.

