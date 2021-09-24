 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Effingham outlasts Taylorville 27-7

  • 0

Effingham trucked Taylorville on the road to a 27-7 victory in Illinois high school football on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Taylorville squared up on Mattoon in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Flaming Hearts registered a 6-0 advantage at intermission over the Tornadoes.

The Flaming Hearts took charge in front of the Tornadoes 20-0 going into the fourth quarter.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 27-7 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News