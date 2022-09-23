Effingham wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Taylorville 48-13

Effingham controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 48-13 victory over Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.
The last time Effingham and Taylorville played in a 27-7 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Taylorville squared off with Mattoon in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.