Effingham's initial push dashes Mt. Zion's hopes 28-27

A sharp early burst was necessary for Effingham to dump Mt. Zion 28-27 on October 1 in Illinois football.
Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Mt. Zion after the first quarter.
The Braves took a 21-14 lead over the Flaming Hearts heading to the intermission locker room.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
Effingham's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 14-6 scoring edge over Mt. Zion.
Lede AI Sports Desk
