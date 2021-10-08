El Paso-Gridley buries Heyworth under avalanche of points 42-14

El Paso-Gridley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Heyworth 42-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave the Titans a 15-7 lead over the Hornets.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 15-7.
The Titans' influence showed as they carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 24 , Heyworth squared up on Downs Tri-Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
