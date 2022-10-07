El Paso-Gridley pours it on Heyworth 49-20

Heyworth got no credit and no consideration from El Paso-Gridley, which slammed the door 49-20 in Illinois high school football action on October 7.
The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 42-14 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 23, Heyworth squared off with Downs Tri-Valley in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
