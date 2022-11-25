Elmhurst IC Catholic's determined rally upends Williamsville 48-17

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elmhurst IC Catholic fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Williamsville during a 48-17 decision on November 25 in Illinois football action.

Williamsville started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Elmhurst IC Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights' offense moved in front for a 13-10 lead over the Bullets at halftime.

Elmhurst IC Catholic breathed fire to a 41-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

