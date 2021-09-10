Eureka baffles Heyworth 42-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Eureka followed in overpowering Heyworth 42-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

Eureka took control in the third quarter with a 28-0 advantage over Heyworth.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 21-0.

Eureka pulled ahead in front of Heyworth 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

