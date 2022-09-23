Explosive start keys Bismarck-Henning's resounding romp over Fithian Oakwood 60-21

Bismarck-Henning was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 60-21 victory over Fithian Oakwood in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.