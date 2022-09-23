Explosive start keys Bismarck-Henning's resounding romp over Fithian Oakwood 60-21

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck-Henning was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 60-21 victory over Fithian Oakwood in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

The last time Bismarck-Henning and Fithian Oakwood played in a 42-14 game on September 25, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 9 , Fithian Oakwood squared off with Clifton Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

