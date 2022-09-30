 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Explosive start keys Toledo Cumberland's resounding romp over Villa Grove 42-14

Toledo Cumberland controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-14 victory over Villa Grove at Toledo Cumberland High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Toledo Cumberland jumped in front of Villa Grove 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates' offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on September 16, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Villa Grove took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on September 16 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

