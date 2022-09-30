Explosive start keys Toledo Cumberland's resounding romp over Villa Grove 42-14

Toledo Cumberland controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-14 victory over Villa Grove at Toledo Cumberland High on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Toledo Cumberland jumped in front of Villa Grove 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates' offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.