Extra time is kind to Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op in overtime defeat of Fithian Oakwood 29-27

Extra action was needed before Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op could slip past Fithian Oakwood 29-27 at Fithian Oakwood High on October 8 in Illinois football action.

The Comets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Cornjerkers as the first quarter ended.

The Cornjerkers fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cornjerkers and the Comets locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Cornjerkers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-6 stretch over the final period.

