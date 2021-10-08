 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Extra time is kind to Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op in overtime defeat of Fithian Oakwood 29-27

  • 0

Extra action was needed before Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op could slip past Fithian Oakwood 29-27 at Fithian Oakwood High on October 8 in Illinois football action.

The Comets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Cornjerkers as the first quarter ended.

The Cornjerkers fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cornjerkers and the Comets locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Cornjerkers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-6 stretch over the final period.

Recently on September 25 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Bismarck-Henning in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News