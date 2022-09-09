Extra time is kind to Paxton-Buckley-Loda in defeat of Bloomington Central Catholic 28-25

Bloomington Central Catholic was so close, but not close enough as Paxton-Buckley-Loda was pushed to overtime before capturing a 28-25 win in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda darted over Bloomington Central Catholic 22-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Panthers and the Saints locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 6-3 points differential.