Extra time is kind to Paxton-Buckley-Loda in defeat of Bloomington Central Catholic 28-25

Bloomington Central Catholic was so close, but not close enough as Paxton-Buckley-Loda was pushed to overtime before capturing a 28-25 win in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda darted over Bloomington Central Catholic 22-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Panthers and the Saints locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 6-3 points differential.

The last time Bloomington Central Catholic and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 13-12 game on September 10, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

