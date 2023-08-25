Tolono Unity handed Fairbury Prairie Central a tough 27-12 loss on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Tolono Unity opened with a 14-6 advantage over Fairbury Prairie Central through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Fairbury Prairie Central climbed back to within 27-12.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

